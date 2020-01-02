Somerset mourns sudden death of fire chief

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Somerset is mourning the sudden death of its fire chief.

The Somerset Fire Department announced that Chief Scott Jepson was found in his home Thursday afternoon suffering from an injury.

Jepson, 54, was immediately transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jepson’s death is currently under investigation, though foul play is not suspected at this time.

The 27-year veteran leaves behind a wife and son.

This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.