Breaking News
Somerset fire chief dies suddenly

Somerset mourns sudden death of fire chief

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Somerset is mourning the sudden death of its fire chief.

The Somerset Fire Department announced that Chief Scott Jepson was found in his home Thursday afternoon suffering from an injury.

Jepson, 54, was immediately transported to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Jepson’s death is currently under investigation, though foul play is not suspected at this time.

The 27-year veteran leaves behind a wife and son.

This is breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com