FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of people came together on Sunday in support for those in the heart of the Ukraine-Russian war.

The interfaith solidarity walk started at Blessed Trinity Polish National Catholic Church on Plymouth Avenue and ended at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Center Street.

It was a full-circle symbolic moment — as millions of Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland to seek shelter.

Rev. Robert Nemkovich said his parish has already raised and donated $10,000 to their sister parish in Poland to help bring supplies and refugees to the border.

“This proclamation not only condemns the Russian Federation but also commends the Ukrainians for continuing their fight for freedom,” Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said. “The city of Fall River stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their fight for freedom and applauds them for their strength, courage, bravery.”

After the ceremony, dozens walked the streets of Fall River with sunflowers and Ukrainian flags in hand.