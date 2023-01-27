NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A former power plant site in New Bedford is one step closer to becoming a staging area for offshore wind energy projects.

The smokestack at the former Eversource Power Plant was imploded around 9 a.m. Friday.

The 29-acre site has sat mostly dormant since it was brought offline in 1992.

Mayor Jon Mitchell called the implosion “bittersweet.”

“I worked in the plant when I was in college to pay for my tuition, and I spent an awful lot of my formative years there,” he said. “The smoke stack was referred to, affectionally by the kids in the city, as ‘the big cigarette’ because it’s colored that way and shaped that way. Now that it’s down, it’s a landmark that’s gone. But there’s an awful lot of opportunity that’s going to follow on top of this.”

While he’s sad to see it go, Mitchell said he’s excited for the site’s future.

“We’re all in on the offshore wind industry,” he said. “We believe that it’s going to attract a great deal of capital and form many new jobs in the city for our residents.”

Mitchell hopes the site will also be utilized as a seafood offloading facility.

New operations are expected to open in March.