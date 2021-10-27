Small plane picked up by strong winds, dropped in roadway

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A small plane at New Bedford Airport was damaged Wednesday morning as a nor’easter pounded the area.

Assistant manager Michael Crane said the aircraft was securely tied down, but that didn’t stop fierce winds from picking it up, carrying it over the fence and dropping it in the middle of the street sometime between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The plane belongs to Bridgewater State University, according to Crane. He said it doesn’t have an engine because it was involved in a crash several years ago, so it only weighs 500 to 700 pounds.

No injuries were reported.

Crane said airport employees secured the plane to the fence so it wouldn’t blow around further and hit the nearby power lines.