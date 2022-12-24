LAKEVILLE, Mass, (WPRI) — Six people were injured, including two seriously, after a car crash in Lakeville late Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Lakeville Fire Department, around 10:30 p.m., they were called to Rt. 140 for a report of a crash.

When they arrived on scene, they found vehicles off of the highway, on the median, and on the right shoulder of the road.

All six victims, whose identities are not being released at this time, were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Taunton, Freetown, and Raynham Fire Departments all assisted in this accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.