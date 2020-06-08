Live Now
12 Town Hall: Courageous Conversations on Race in RI

Single-car crash leaves one dead, two seriously injured in Norton

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A person was killed and two others seriously injured following a single-car crash in Norton on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Oak Street around 4 p.m. for a report of a car into a tree.

The operator and passenger were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. The third passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Oak Street before the crash. Norton Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com