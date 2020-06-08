Single-car crash leaves one dead, two seriously injured in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A person was killed and two others seriously injured following a single-car crash in Norton on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Oak Street around 4 p.m. for a report of a car into a tree.

The operator and passenger were rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police. The third passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Witnesses told police the car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Oak Street before the crash. Norton Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.