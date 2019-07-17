Silver Alert issued for missing Mattapoisett man

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — Mattapoisett police are asking the public for help as they work to track down an elderly man reported missing on Wednesday.

According to police, the 84-year-old man was last seen around midnight in the Howard/Brandt Beach area. His name was not provided.

The man stands 5-foot-5, has gray hair and was wearing a light-colored shirt and tan pants. He may not be wearing shoes, police said.

Residents of the Brandt Island Road area are asked to check their properties and report any findings to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mattapoisett police at (508) 758-4141.