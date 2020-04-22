Silver Alert issued for missing Attleboro man, 65

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Attleboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a man whose family reported him missing.

Robert E. Coyle, 65, hasn’t had any contact with family members since the first week of April, according to police. He was reportedly last seen on April 11 in the area of his residence in the Eastlande Mobile Home Park near the South Attleboro/Pawtucket line.

Coyle is described as a white male who stands approximately 6-foot-2 and has a slim build, white hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he’s believed to be on foot and may have his dog Stanley with him.

Coyle has unspecified health issues and his family fears he may not be taking his medication, police added.

Anyone with information on Coyle’s whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro Police Detective Division at (508) 222-1212.