Shuttered New Bedford nursing homes enlisted for coronavirus recovery

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The city of New Bedford and Southcoast Health are partnering to launch two new medical care facilities, which will be designed to accommodate a potential surge in patients due to the spread of COVID-19.

Former nursing homes on Rockdale and Acushnet Avenues have now been leased by the city, Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Thursday. In the past three weeks, both facilities have been extensively cleaned and upgraded by city employees. They’re expected to open April 13.

The revived facilities will serve patients who may need extended recovery time or additional quarantine time. The Rockdale Avenue building holds 107 beds and the Acushnet Avenue building has 123 beds.

“We are at a point now where we can say that we here in Southeastern Massachusetts have the ability to expand the capacity and number of beds available to folks who are COVID-19 positive,” Mitchell said.

The city asked Southcoast Health to take care of the medical services, and in turn, the healthcare provider asked Essex Group, which operates two other nursing homes in the area, to run the facilities.

Both facilities will be staffed by Southcoast doctors and nurses.

Southcoast President and CEO Keith Hovan said projections show a surge in patient volume is not a matter of “if,” but “when.”

“Our pledge to the communities we serve is that Southcoast will do everything in our power, including through partnerships like this one, to protect our patients and frontline staff as we combat this public health crisis,” he said.

The opening of the care centers next week is contingent on the state exempting this type of facility and those who work in it from civil liability for COVID-19-related care. Gov. Charlie Baker filed legislation to do that on Wednesday, according to his spokesman Jonathan Carvalho.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines