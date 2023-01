FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Gun shots were fired in the area of St. Joseph Street in Fall River Saturday night, according to police.

Detective Sergeant Moses Pereira said officers responded to the area and found one victim suffering from possible life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Unit were on scene assisting with the investigation as of 7:00 p.m. Saturday.