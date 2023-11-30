ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The cold weather means it’s time to start thinking about snow, which is causing some concerns for local cities.

Attleboro Mayor Cathleen DeSimone is about to experience her first full winter on the job and is worried she may not have the plow drivers to remove all of the snow.

“I just think there are opportunities out there for people to make money. And plowing’s a really hard job, the hours are long, it’s dark, it’s dangerous,” DeSimone said.

Over in North Attleboro, the snow plows are sitting idle for now and the sand pile is stacked high in preparation for what’s to come.

The Department of Public Works Director Mike Hollowell said planning has been underway for months, but the town could use a half dozen more private contractors to fill in the gaps.

“It is a very difficult season to plan for,” he explained. “You get breakdowns, you get people call in sick, but one of the biggest concerns you have is if you have a large snowstorm over 24 inches. Where a lot of smaller pickups like we have here just won’t be able to push the snow back.”

Like many others, these municipalities are offering incentives to attract new drivers like signing bonuses and bonuses for those who have perfect attendance. In North Attleboro, a minimum payment is guaranteed even if it’s a mild winter.