Teen shot and killed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night on Ashley Boulevard in New Bedford, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

A second victim, a 20-year-old, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He was last listed in serious condition.

The incident happened just before eight o’clock Saturday.

Heavy police presence on Ashley Boulevard in New Bedford. Police tell me they are investigating a shooting with two victims that sent one person to Rhode Island Hospital @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XcFcGwhckR — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) October 20, 2019

New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police set up evidence markers on the corner of Ashley Boulevard and Tallman Street. Gang Unit detectives were also on the scene.

The District Attorney’s office said no arrests have been made.

