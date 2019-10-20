Closings & Delays
Teen shot and killed in New Bedford

SE Mass

by: , Brittany Schaefer

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday night on Ashley Boulevard in New Bedford, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

A second victim, a 20-year-old, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He was last listed in serious condition.

The incident happened just before eight o’clock Saturday.

New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police set up evidence markers on the corner of Ashley Boulevard and Tallman Street. Gang Unit detectives were also on the scene.

The District Attorney’s office said no arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News will continue to update this story both online and on the air.

