DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux has called a news conference to provide new information on a destructive incident last week at a Dartmouth jail.

Heroux said they were trying to move inmates to a different cellblock on Friday when more than a dozen so-called “ringleaders” refused to comply and riled up their fellow inmates. The standoff lasted several hours and the inmates caused hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage before correctional officers got it under control, according to the sheriff.

Heroux said they’ll give an update on the investigation and the charges being filed against those involved.

