Sheriff Hodgson: AG report is littered with baseless allegations against him, officers

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson took aim at Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey Wednesday, one day after she released a report which claims he and his staff violated ICE detainees’ civil rights earlier this year.

Hodgson called Healey’s report “nothing more than a politically motivated stunt,” adding that the investigation is littered with baseless allegations and assumptions.

The investigation began following an incident back in May, when ICE detainees reportedly caused $25,000 in damage to a housing unit after refusing to get tested for COVID-19, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

Healey claims officers used excessive force, including illegally unleashing dogs on the detainees.

But Hodgson claims he was never contacted by Healey’s office as part of their investigation into the incident. He maintains that his officers did everything right.

“This report not only points out the fact that she has no issues in the truth, it’s based on assumptions, presumptions and an ability of her staff and she to try to paint a narrative that is absolutely not so,” he said.

Healey sent a statement in response to Hodgson’s comments saying in part, “if the sheriff disputes the accuracy of our findings, he should immediately release all of the video footage, incident reports and other evidence related to the incident to the public.”

When asked about the video footage, Hodgson said his office has already released all the video they have to Healey’s office.