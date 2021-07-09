Middleboro shooting suspect in custody; shelter-in-place lifted

Note: The story has been corrected to say the shots were fired outside the facility.

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A shooting suspect who prompted a shelter-in-place order in Middleboro has been captured, according to police.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was located and placed under arrest around 11:30 a.m.

Police say there is no current danger to the community.

Middleboro police initially responded to a Mass. Department of Transportation public works depot around 9 a.m. after four or five shots were fired outside the facility. The suspect then ran off into a wooded area nearby.

No injuries were reported.

