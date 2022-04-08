NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of a New Bedford boy who suffered a seizure on his way home from school is praising the bus monitor who she believes went above and beyond to help her son.

Cassie Fortin tells 12 News her 9-year-old son Hayden is non-verbal, autistic and suffers from epilepsy.

Last week, Fortin recalls finding it strange that her son didn’t immediately get off the bus when it pulled up in front of the house.

Courtesy: Cassie Fortin

“I kind of peaked out the window and thought, ‘why is the bus still there?'” she said.

It wasn’t until her husband went outside to investigate that she realized something was wrong.

Fortin watched from their home as Alyssa Krebs, Hayden’s bus monitor, helped her husband carry him off of the bus and out of harm’s way.

“They both had him under his arms and I just flew over there,” Fortin explained. “I had to make sure he was breathing, that was my only priority.”

“I didn’t care what was going on around me, but she remained calm the whole time,” she continued. “She doesn’t know how much she helped us in that moment.”

Seizures are nothing new for Hayden, according to Fortin. She said he’s had more than 400 seizures and counting in his lifetime, and it never gets easier.

Fortin is grateful for Krebs’ quick thinking and that she kept her composure while helping her son.

“I’m so thankful for her because that could have been so much worse,” she said. “It meant everything … I can remember when Hayden had his first seizure and I can remember how scared I was, so I can imagine how that felt for her.”

Fortin tells 12 News she’s already lost a child, and the thought of losing Hayden is always heartbreaking.

“I don’t want to go through that again, so just to see her help me, I couldn’t thank her enough,” she said. “She went above and beyond, and she didn’t have to, so I’m just grateful that she did that.”