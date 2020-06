NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A line of severe storms on Saturday afternoon caused pockets of damage across our area.

Eyewitness News captured video of the aftermath on Broadway in North Attleboro, where a large tree crashed down. At least four vehicles were damaged, but no one was injured.

This neighborhood on Broadway in North Attleboro has seen quite a bit of damage from a line of storms that moved through recently. At least 4 vehicles heavily damaged. No injuries at this scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/0cxq6N8Nyw — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) June 6, 2020

The Pinpoint Weather Team reports wind damage appeared to be isolated to parts of Cumberland, Attleboro, and North Attleboro.