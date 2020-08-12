Several units inhabitable after Fall River apartment fire; 1 sent to hospital

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A large number of residents are displaced after evacuating from their apartment building in Fall River when a fire broke out late Tuesday night, according to Fall River Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

Crews were called to an apartment complex at the corner of Borden and Fourth streets around 10 p.m. and arrived to find a unit on the third floor fully engulfed in flames.

Bacon says the call initially came in as a box alarm, but while crews were on their way the department received a couple of calls that there was smoke on the third floor.

“There were flames top to bottom, left to right,” he explained, “When my first attack crew got up there, he reported that there were flames coming out the door into the hallway.”

The fire was put out quickly so it did not spread to other areas, Bacon added.

Although it was extinguished quickly, Bacon says there are “a bunch of apartments in the building” that are uninhabitable from smoke, heat, and water damage.

“I heard the fire alarm going off and I opened the door and the hallway was black, full of smoke,” one resident said. “I’ve never been through anything like this. I’m only 19, this is my first apartment so I was just freaking out.”

Fire officials say one resident was transported to Rhode Island hospital for smoke inhalation but is expected to be okay.

There is no word on how many people may be displaced, but the Red Cross has been called to help those in need. Bacon said he would estimate the building to have between 30 and 40 apartment units.

Investigators are currently looking into what caused the fire.