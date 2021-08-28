Multiple people displaced after house fire in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Multiple people are displaced following a fire at a multi-family home on Bradford Avenue.

It happened around seven o’clock Saturday night.

District Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said crews arrived to find flames coming from the second floor, but were able to quickly put out the fire.

“We always worry on summer days, it’s hot and we were lucky today that the weather broke for us and we were able to get to the fire quick,” District Chief Jeffrey Bacon said. “My guys did a great job, they worked hard, they got water on the fire as fast as they could and they knocked it down within twenty minutes.”

Bacon said there are six apartments in the building. He didn’t have an immediate number of people displaced, but said the Red Cross was called in to help the families.

The second floor sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, according to Bacon. He didn’t believe the home was a total loss and thought some apartments would be habitable within days.

Three firefighters were checked by paramedics on the scene to make sure they were okay after showing some signs of exhaustion.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.