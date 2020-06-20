Several injured after multi-vehicle crash in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Westport are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Westport that left several people injured.

Police were called to the intersection of Route 88 and Hixbridge Road just before 11 a.m. for a report of a crash and that some people were trapped in their vehicles.

When crews arrived, they found an SUV with a shattered windshield and a truck laying on its passenger side off the roadway. A third vehicle, an International Dump Truck, was parked along Hixbridge Road.

Witnesses say the driver of the SUV was on Route 88 and attempted to take a left while at a red light. The driver of the truck then hit the SUV and collided into the dump truck. As a result of the crash, the truck ended up on its side.

A total of four people were taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

Westport police added that an off duty St. Luke’s Hospital nurse was near the area of the crash and stopped to help those injured.

The driver of the SUV was cited for several motor vehicle violations.

The accident is still under investigation.