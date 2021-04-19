Several displaced following New Bedford fire

SE Mass

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fast-moving fire damaged two apartments in New Bedford early Monday morning.

The flames broke out at a building on Acushnet Avenue around 12:30 a.m. before quickly spreading to a neighboring building.

12 News spoke with Lionel Goncalves who says he has owned one of the buildings for about 20 years. He says he just put in a sprinkler system and new fire alarms about four years ago.

“Well, obviously it’s a very sad thing to happen,” he said. “You worry, but I’m glad at the same time that everybody’s supposedly safe.”

The American Red Cross has been called in to help those affected. Goncalves says there are five apartments in his building, with three to five people in each unit.

According to Goncalves, there is a bakery on the bottom floor below the apartments.

A portion of Acushnet Avenue remains shut down as crews remain on scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

