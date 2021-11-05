Several displaced after fire breaks out in North Attleboro apartment building

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The cause of a North Attleboro apartment fire from Thursday night is currently under investigation.

Just before 11:00 p.m, several people at the Royal Park Apartments on East Washington Street were forced from their homes after a fire broke out. Right now, investigators believe the fire may have started on a second or third-floor porch.

“From what we could tell right now — is that it appears the second and third-floor apartments are not habitable at this time. The first-floor I believe is going to be fine, and in addition to everybody else, all the other apartments appear to be habitable for right now,” said Captain Joseph Flynn with the North Attleboro Fire Department.

The number of residences displaced is not known at this time and no injuries have been reported.

