TAUNTON, Mass (WPRI) — Firefighters are currently battling a massive fire that broke out in a Taunton car lot Friday evening.

More than a dozen cars appear to be fully engulfed at the Auto Auction on Myricks Street, some of which have burned down to their frames.

It’s unclear at this time what sparked the flames.

This is a developing story, and more details will be added as they become available. Stay with 12 News for the latest.