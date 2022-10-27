RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of people gathered outside the First Congregational Church Thursday evening to pray for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver, who’s been missing for more than a week.

“Set Colleen free,” Rev. Jim Fitzpatrick said.

Weaver is believed to be in danger and has not been heard from nor seen since she left her home last Tuesday.

“We are very concerned for her safety,” Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said.

Donovan said the department has received roughly 75 tips regarding Weaver’s disappearance, which is now being investigated by the FBI.

“Set Colleen free,” a reverend says in prayer to whoever may be with her. Her family fears she was lured away from her home by someone. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/CadZF5zTcd — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) October 27, 2022

Kristen Weaver, Colleen’s mother, believes her daughter was lured somewhere.

“For her to leave without a trace in the middle of the night is completely out of her character,” she said.

Colleen has been officially reported missing through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. She is described as having a nose piercing, red/pink hair and could be wearing black glasses.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has any information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Raynham Police Department at (508) 824-2717.

Courtesy: Raynham Police Department

