REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A Celebration of Life Service will be held today for 16-year-old Dylan Quinn.

Quinn, from Rehoboth, died on Jan. 15 when the truck he was a passenger in crashed into a telephone pole and tree in Berkley.

The service will be held on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School.

Quinn was a junior at the school and played as a goalie for the school’s hockey team.

A wake was held on Saturday at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest in Swansea.