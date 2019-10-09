Serious injuries reported in Fairhaven Bridge crash

1  of  2
FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — First responders are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Fairhaven.

Massachusetts State Police said there are reports of serious injuries.

The call came in around 10:50 a.m. to the Fairhaven Bridge. An Eyewitness News crew on scene said it appears to involve a pickup truck and a commercial box truck.

State Police said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the bridge and the ramp from Route 18 to Route 6 is closed.

