Serious injuries reported in Fairhaven Bridge crash

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — First responders are on the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash in Fairhaven.

Massachusetts State Police said there are reports of serious injuries.

The call came in around 10:50 a.m. to the Fairhaven Bridge. An Eyewitness News crew on scene said it appears to involve a pickup truck and a commercial box truck.

#MAtraffic Ramp from Rte 18 S/B to Rte 6 E/B is closed due to 2 vehicle crash on the #NewBedford/#Fairhaven bridge (E/B) in #NewBedford. Serious injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 9, 2019

State Police said the crash happened on the eastbound side of the bridge and the ramp from Route 18 to Route 6 is closed.

