RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in the area of 491 Broadway (Rt. 138) in Raynham.

Right now, a portion of the roadway is closed with police from neighboring Taunton helping divert traffic.

An Eyewitness News crew observed two vehicles overturned, and another car being towed away just before 10 p.m. Saturday.

There’s no word on injuries.

A portion of Route 138 in Raynham is closed due to a serious multi-vehicle crash. It appears at least one vehicle is overturned. I am working to get more information from police @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Tfww74CHgi — Brittany Schaefer (@BrittanyTVNews) December 8, 2019

We’ll continue to update this story both online and on the air.