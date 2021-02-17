Serial rapist will serve up to 50 years behind bars

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Bridgewater man will be spending the next several decades behind bars after pleading guilty to a series of rapes dating back to the 1990s, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

Ivan Keith, 63, was convicted of five counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of threats and one count each of breaking and entering, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to provide DNA and perjury.

After an extensive investigation, the DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police were able to identify Keith as the person who committed two previously unsolved rapes, one in Taunton and another in Easton.

Keith is already serving a 20 year sentence for two other rape cases, both dating back to the 1990s.

In total, Keith will spend up to 50 years in prison.