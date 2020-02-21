Serial arsonist convicted again for setting fire to Westport garage

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River man previously convicted of arson will serve additional time after setting fire to a Westport garage back in 2017.

Court documents reveal that Mark Sargent was recently sentenced to serve up to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime.

The fire, which occurred in August 2017, was deemed suspicious after investigators learned the home was vacant and no electricity was hooked up at the time.

Sargent was caught a couple of months after the fire and was ordered held without bail in June 2018, according to court documents.

This is not the first time Sargent has been charged with arson.

He had previously been convicted in 2014 and served two years in prison before being released. At the time, prosecutors argued that his sentence was too light.

Police in Brockton also saw Sargent on surveillance footage pouring gasoline onto the side of a shredding company back in October 2017.

At the time, prosecutors said Sargent was a person of interest in at least 10 other suspicious fires that occurred around the same time in that area.

Eyewitness News reached out to both the Westport Police Department and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office for comment but has yet to hear back.