2 men to be sentenced for 2015 Fall River murder

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men convicted of murder in Fall River more than six years ago are set to be sentenced on Friday.

Kevin Lara and Tavon Pires were teenagers when they were charged with the murder of 20-year-old Anthony Carvalho in March 2015.

Police said they found Carvalho laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of Osborn and Ridge streets while responding to a report of gunfire a block away.

Carvalho is believed to have been shot while running away from a robbery. He was rushed to St. Anne’s Hospital where he later died.

Several others were arrested in connection with the shooting.

The Herald News reported at the time that Lara had gotten out of jail just two months prior, so his charges in the homicide made him a probation violator. He was sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison for the violation.

Lara and Pires are scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning after they were convicted in Carvalho’s murder last month.