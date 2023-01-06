SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk’s police chief has been put on leave, 12 News has learned.

Town administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella has been placed on leave, but didn’t explain why.

“I’ll have an official comment on Monday,” Cadime wrote in an email Friday.

12 News has reached out to Isabella for comment but has not yet heard back.

Isabella was appointed as chief by the Seekonk Board of Selectmen back in 2020. Before becoming police chief, Isabella served as the assistant director of Child Protective Services for the Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).

Prior to his short stint at the DCYF, Isabella was a captain with the Providence Police Department for more than 30 years. Isabella first joined the force in 1987.

Seekonk has had a tumultuous few years when it comes to town leaders.

Former police chief Frank John was placed on leave in 2019 after only holding that position for a few months, following the resignation of former chief Craig Mace in 2018.

At the time, Cadime said he would not comment on the topic because it is a personnel matter.

Christopher Mackenzie was then appointed as police chief, but he rescinded the offer and the town appointed Isabella as chief.

The fire department has also experienced a shakeup in leadership in recent years.

Last year, Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was suspended with pay, according to a report by The Sun Chronicle.

Lowery became fire chief after former chief David Rave was charged with domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after an alleged domestic violence incident at his Cranston home.