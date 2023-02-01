SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The town of Seekonk has appointed a new police chief.

David Enos was promoted by the Seekonk Board of Selectmen during their meeting Wednesday night.

The Seekonk Police Department announced the promotion in a Facebook post.

Enos has worked for the department for the last 19 years and has been serving as deputy chief since 2019.

“[Enos] has shown outstanding leadership during challenging times, and has a great understanding of our community and the department that I am recommending he leads,” Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said. “The deputy chief has experienced various organizational changes and pursued countless professional development opportunities.”

“The investment in himself and the town over the past several years has had exponential impact on the department operations and management,” he added.

The chairman of the board chimed in to commend Seekonk police officers for showing professionalism during the transition in leadership over the last few weeks, and said choosing a new leader was not an easy decision.

“It is not a decision that is entered into lightly,” said chairperson Justin Sullivan. “The Board of Selectmen does its very best to listen to the concerns of the community and we also have a responsibility to listen to the employees of this town.”

“You’ve heard us say that the department requires a leader who understands the community and the organization,” he continued. “More importantly, the department needs a leader who’s primary role is to do what is best for the officers in their care. David Enos is that leader.”

This comes just two weeks after the board voted to rescind Dean Isabella’s appointment as chief. He was hired in December of 2020 and his contract wasn’t set to expire until December of 2023.

He’s now suing the town for damages. His attorney said Isabella’s contract requires a cause for termination, and the town didn’t provide one.

At the time, Cadime said the police department needed a “directional shift.”