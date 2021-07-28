Seekonk police warn elderly of ‘grandparent bail scam’

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Seekonk say they’ve been actively investigating an elder exploitation scam since June.

The scam, which police say is commonly referred to as the grandparent bail scam, occurs when a caller contacts an elderly victim and portrays themselves as the grandchild of the victim.

According to police, the caller tells the victim they have been involved in a serious motor vehicle accident, have been arrested, and need money for bail. The caller, or a purported attorney or paralegal, then tells the victim how much money they need to post bail for the grandchild.

Once the caller gets someone on the phone, police say they will coordinate a transfer of the money through the following three methods:

Money is collected in person from victims by a courier – often times a receipt is provided.

Money is sent by the victim mainly through UPS and FedEx.

Money is sent by the victim through wire transfer.

Police say not to send or transfer money if contacted and are asked to contact Seekonk police at (508) 336-8123.

The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office has resources to prevent the financial exploitation of elders.

If you believe an elder is being abused, you can immediately report the abuse to the Executive Office of Elder Affairs at (800) 922-2275.

You can also call Attorney General’s Elder Hotline Monday through Friday at (888) AG-ELDER or (888) 243-5337 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.