SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk police officer who was killed in a crash last weekend will be laid to rest Monday morning.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, 28, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Somerset early Saturday morning. DeForitis, who was off duty at the time, was riding on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed into an oncoming car in the Route 103 rotary.

Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the O’Keefe-Wade Funeral Home. A burial will follow at the Cedar Knoll Cemetery lot where she will take her final resting place next to her father.

DeForitis had worked for the Seekonk Police Department for nearly three years prior to her death. She not only served as a patrolwoman but also as a community outreach officer for Seekonk Public Schools.