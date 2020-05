SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two men were arrested Thursday night after drugs were seized during a traffic stop on I-195.

Seekonk police posted on Facebook that Sgt. Fundakowski stopped a vehicle heading eastbound on the highway.

Fundakowski’s partner, K9 Zuzo, sniffed out approximately 230 grams of heroin and fentanyl from inside the vehicle, according to police.