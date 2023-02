SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police are searching for 86-year-old Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home in Seekonk on Friday.

Massachusetts State Police said Bendiksen may be driving a white 2016 Honda CR-V with Massachusetts plates.

The car was last seen on South Main St. in Fall River on Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information on Bendiksen’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Seekonk police.