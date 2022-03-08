SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The war in Ukraine has upended the lives of millions of people, and many are now without basic needs like clothes, food and toiletries.
In an effort to help them out, the Seekonk police and fire departments are now accepting donations of the following items:
- Shoes
- Clothing
- Blankets
- Coats
- Medical Supplies/First Aid Supplies
- Toiletries
- Diapers
- Toys
- Baby formula
- Toothbrushes/Toothpaste
- Sleeping bags
- Linens/Towels
- Flashlight with batteries
- Wet Wipes
- Foil Survival blankets
- Hairbrushes
- Shampoo
- Children’s clothes
- Bandages
- Durable food
- Deodorant
The donation box is located at the fire department’s headquarters at 500 Taunton Ave.
Donations are being collected until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.