SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The war in Ukraine has upended the lives of millions of people, and many are now without basic needs like clothes, food and toiletries.

In an effort to help them out, the Seekonk police and fire departments are now accepting donations of the following items:

Shoes

Clothing

Blankets

Coats

Medical Supplies/First Aid Supplies

Toiletries

Diapers

Toys

Baby formula

Toothbrushes/Toothpaste

Sleeping bags

Linens/Towels

Flashlight with batteries

Wet Wipes

Foil Survival blankets

Hairbrushes

Shampoo

Children’s clothes

Bandages

Durable food

Deodorant

The donation box is located at the fire department’s headquarters at 500 Taunton Ave.

Donations are being collected until 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.