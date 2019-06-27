Seekonk police chief resigns months after being placed on leave

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk Police Chief Frank John handed in his resignation Thursday, months after being placed on leave.

According to town officials, the Board of Selectmen accepted his resignation for purpose of retirement Wednesday night and approved the terms of a separation agreement with him.

John’s resignation will go into effect on July 31 and he will be on sick leave until then.

He was placed on leave earlier this year amid an investigation, which the town has not released too many details on.

Deputy Chief David Enos will continue to oversee the day-to-day operation of the police department.