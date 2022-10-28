SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Police Department and town administration will be accepting donations to be sent to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Items needed include the following:

Disinfecting cleaning supplies

Paper towels, toilet paper

Canned or Powdered Milk

Snacks, Chips, Crackers

Ravioli, Spaghettios, Hearty Soups

Kids Cereal

Gatorade, Juices

Those wishing to donate supplies can do so at the following locations.

FCC Office, 95 Sagamore Road, Seekonk, Mon-Fri 9 AM – 3 PM

FCC Foyer, 95 Sagamore Road, Seekonk, 10/30 & 11/7, 8 AM – Noon

Seekonk Public Library, 500 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, 24/7 (Foyer)

Donated items will be delivered to Gladlolus Food Pantry in Fort Myers, Florida.

Donations will be accepted until November 7.