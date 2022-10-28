SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Police Department and town administration will be accepting donations to be sent to those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Items needed include the following:
- Disinfecting cleaning supplies
- Paper towels, toilet paper
- Canned or Powdered Milk
- Snacks, Chips, Crackers
- Ravioli, Spaghettios, Hearty Soups
- Kids Cereal
- Gatorade, Juices
Those wishing to donate supplies can do so at the following locations.
- FCC Office, 95 Sagamore Road, Seekonk, Mon-Fri 9 AM – 3 PM
- FCC Foyer, 95 Sagamore Road, Seekonk, 10/30 & 11/7, 8 AM – Noon
- Seekonk Public Library, 500 Taunton Ave, Seekonk, 24/7 (Foyer)
Donated items will be delivered to Gladlolus Food Pantry in Fort Myers, Florida.
Donations will be accepted until November 7.