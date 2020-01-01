Seekonk plastic bag ban now in effect

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Yet another New England town will no longer offer plastic bags at the check out counter.

As of New Year’s Day, a plastic bag ban is now in effect in Seekonk after the town approved the ban in May 2019.

Retail stores are now barred from offering single-use, thin-film plastic bags for customers. Instead, they must offer reusable bags or recyclable paper bags.

According to the new law, the ban is a public purpose that protects marine environments, advances solid wast reductions, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and protects waterways.

The ban seeks to reduce the number of plastic and paper bags that are being burned, used, discarded and littered.

