SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk is officially cutting ties with yet another top cop.

Beginning Friday, Dean Isabella will no longer serve as the town’s police chief.

The town’s Board of Selectmen rescinded Isabella’s appointment during a meeting Wednesday night.

Isabella was inexplicably placed on leave earlier this month. At the time, town administrator Shawn Cadime said the police department needed a “directional shift.”

Isabella took over as Seekonk chief in December 2020. Former police chief Frank John was placed on leave in 2019, but held the position for only a few months following the resignation of former chief Craig Mace in 2018. Christopher Mackenzie was initially appointed to replace John, but Cadime rescinded the offer and appointed Isabella instead.

#BREAKING: The Town of Seekonk has terminated Dean Isabella as Chief of Police —a position he’s held since 2020— effective this Friday.



His attorney said they’ll be suing the town for damages.



Isabella said this has caused "irreparable harm" to his reputation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.