SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis, 28, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Somerset early Saturday morning. DeForitis, who was off duty at the time, was riding on the back of the motorcycle when it crashed into an oncoming car in the Route 103 rotary.

Investigators believe the motorcycle, which was being driven by Daniel Glover, was going the wrong way prior to the crash. Both Glover and DeForitis were thrown from the motorcycle and found by first responders lying in the middle of the roadway.

Glover was pronounced dead at the scene. DeForitis was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Patrolwoman Kourtny DeForitis’ police cruiser adorned with black bunting and flowers.

DeForitis had worked for the Seekonk Police Department for nearly three years prior to her death. She not only served as a patrolwoman, but also as a community outreach officer for Seekonk Public Schools.

“We’re just tremendously saddened,” Seekonk Superintendent Rebecca Kidwell said. “It was clear that her temperament was a great fit for working with our youth, and we were very much looking forward to working with her much more over the school year to come.”

DeForitis’ fellow officers set up a memorial on the windshield of her police cruiser, which was parked prominently outside the Seekonk Public Safety Headquarters Monday.

In a social media post, Seekonk Police Chief David Enos described DeForitis as having a “bright smile” and “contagious laugh.”

“Kourtny had a particular fondness for the youth of Seekonk and could be found playfully interacting with them in the schools and at community events,” Enos wrote.

Condolences have been pouring in from police departments across the region, including neighboring East Providence.

Funeral services for DeForitis have not yet been announced.

Police said the driver involved in the crash will not be facing charges, since Glover appears to be at fault.