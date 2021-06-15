Seekonk middle schoolers drew hateful images, wrote slurs in students’ yearbooks, superintendent says

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Nearly two dozen yearbooks were confiscated following Hurley Middle School’s annual signing event after several students discovered inappropriate imagery and racial slurs had been written inside their copies.

In a letter to parents, Seekonk Superintendent Rich Drolet said a group of 8th-grade students “drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature” in at least 20 yearbooks during the event.

“We are taking this issue very seriously and any students found to be involved in this incident will face appropriate disciplinary actions within the district,” Drolet wrote. “It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values.”

The incident is being investigated by school officials and the Seekonk Police Department.

Drolet said he is “extremely disappointed” in those responsible and reiterated that hateful and derogatory remarks will not be tolerated.

“The yearbook staff worked tirelessly on this year’s yearbook, and unfortunately the actions of others have marred what is typically a fun, light-hearted event that students look forward to each year,” he wrote. “Symbols, images, and words matter.”

Any parents or students who can provide additional information that may help with the investigation is urged to contact Principal Alexis Bouchard at boucharda@seekonkschools.org.