SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk man will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, according U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Sean Trahan, 45, was sentenced to serve 10-and-a-half years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Trahan pleaded guilty last October to two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of access with intent to view child pornography.

Rollins said Trahan was also charged with superseding information after an investigation connected him to a username in a Kik messenger group.

Investigators also discovered child pornography on a tablet during a search of Trahan’s home in September 2021.

This is not the first time Trahan has been convicted of possessing child pornography. Rollins said in February 2015, an undercover investigation revealed he was using the dark web to access child pornography.

Trahan was arrested and charged later that year, and at the time, Rollins said he admitted to accessing sites that contained child pornography.

He was released on conditions following his conviction, which included cell phone monitoring. But Trahan was arrested again last year for violating those conditions and has been in custody ever since.