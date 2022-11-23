SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk man appeared in court on Tuesday for the role he played in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Chase Allen, 26, admitted to committing an act of physical violence on federal grounds.

The FBI began investigating Allen after receiving a tip that he “runs a YouTube channel … where he frequently does live streams as he goes into police stations and state houses to audit America.”

Throughout the investigation, the FBI discovered photos and videos on Allen’s social media accounts and YouTube channel that placed him at the U.S. Capitol during the riot.

The FBI said he was also seen on video stomping on thousands of dollars’ worth of media equipment.

The maximum penalty is six months in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced in March.