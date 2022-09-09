SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A 22-year-old Seekonk man was killed after falling roughly 30 feet while hiking in Utah on Labor Day, according to authorities.

Police said Kurt Lawson was hiking with a friend near the Neff’s Canyon trailhead on Mount Olympus when he fell.

Lawson’s friend called for immediate assistance, however, search and rescue teams had trouble getting to them because they were in a shaded depression and “were very difficult to see,” according to police.

Police said Lawson stopped breathing before the search and rescue team was able to reach the hikers.

In the meantime, police said the search and rescue team walked Lawson’s friend through CPR. Both were eventually hoisted off the mountain via a Lifeflight helicopter.

Lawson did not survive his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.