Seekonk man accused of stomping on media equipment during Capitol riots

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Seekonk man was among two Massachusetts residents arrested for participating in the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this year.

Chase Kevin Allen, 25, of Seekonk was apprehended by agents with FBI Boston’s Joint Terrorism Task Force on Wednesday.

Allen, according to the FBI, is accused of participating in the destruction of thousands of dollars worth of media equipment.

The FBI began investigating Allen after receiving a tip that he “runs a YouTube channel … where he frequently does live streams as he goes into police stations and state houses to audit America.”

Throughout the investigation, the FBI discovered photos and videos on Allen’s social media accounts and YouTube channel that placed him at the U.S. Capitol during the riots.

The FBI was also able to identify Allen in a series of videos posted online after the riots, including one where he was seen stomping on a tripod and camera.

Photos courtesy of the FBI Boston Division

When Allen was questioned by detectives about his involvement, the FBI said he claimed he did not participate in the destruction of the equipment and tried to de-escalate the situation.

In a criminal complaint against Allen, the FBI said he, “told law enforcement officers that he believes the worst thing he did at the U.S. Capitol riot was to use foul language after getting sprayed with mace and in attempt to fit in with the rioters.”

He also told detectives he did not enter the U.S. Capitol building because “he was skeptical of the law enforcement officers who were just letting people walk in and out.”

12 News spoke with Allen Wednesday evening at his home in Seekonk. When asked whether he was the person in the photos the FBI had been circulating, he declined to comment.

“I’m working everything out with the courts and whatnot and that’s that,” he said.

Allen is charged with destruction to buildings or property on federal grounds and committing an act of physical violence on federal grounds.

Having federal charges brought against him, Allen said, was the last thing he was expecting.

“I just went there to document and one thing led to another and the next thing I know, the FBI is at my door,” he said.

Noah Bacon, 28, of Somerville, was also arrested Wednesday, after the FBI received a tip that he had been inside the U.S. Capitol building during the riots.

Detectives were able to identify Bacon on CSPAN footage taken from inside the Senate Chamber. The FBI said Bacon was also seen on security footage walking through the hallways.

Bacon is charged with two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of disorderly conduct, entering or remaining in the gallery of either House of Congress, obstruction of justice and violent entry or disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds.

This brings FBI Boston’s total number of arrests made in connection with the U.S. Capitol riots to 10.