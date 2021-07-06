Seekonk fire chief pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges; remains on paid leave

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The chief of the Seekonk Fire Department pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two misdemeanor charges related to an alleged domestic violence incident reported in his Rhode Island home last month.

David Rave, 52, of Cranston, is charged with domestic simple assault and disorderly conduct after a female reported to Cranston police he came home intoxicated and became confrontational.

According to an arrest report, police were called to Rave’s home on June 18 after receiving a 911 call. The dispatcher said, “the male was breaking things in the apartment and he also struck a female.”

The arrest report states, “based upon the statements made on scene by the victim, in addition to visible damage to the apartment and bruises to the victim’s leg,” officers made the decision to place Rave under arrest.

At the time of his arrest, Rave was arraigned by a justice of the peace on the two misdemeanor counts and released on $1,000 personal recognizance.

During his arraignment on Tuesday, the alleged victim in the case testified before the court, asking the judge to lift the no-contact order placed against Rave, so that she and Rave “could all move on and heal from this.”

The judge denied the request, noting that “the case is still relatively new and young.”

The judge also set the same personal recognizance with conditions to keep the peace, maintain good behavior and keep all scheduled court appointments.

Upon leaving court, Rave and his attorney declined to speak to a 12 News reporter about Rave’s status with the Seekonk Fire Department, saying they had no comment.

Seekonk Town Administrator Shawn Cadime confirmed to 12 News that Rave remains on paid leave as fire chief “until such time an investigation is completed by the Board of Selectmen.”