Seekonk CVS COVID-19 testing structure issued cease and desist notice

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk town officials have issued a cease and desist notice for a COVID-19 testing structure set up in a parking lot of a CVS on Newman Avenue.

To the surprise of town building officials, they were set up only a few weeks ago to perform rapid tests to the public, but before it ever began offering tests, the town ordered it stay closed until it has the proper permits.

Seekonk’s Town Administrator Shawn Cadime said because the structures were made out of state in Tennessee, they need to get a state and locally approved inspection in order to operate, something CVS currently does not have.

“We just want to make sure that the structure themselves are safe for the individuals going in there and utilizing it,” Cadime said.

There are 45 of these testing structures that were recently set up at CVS locations throughout Massachusetts, but none of them have been used yet.

CVS says Seekonk is among five other communities that have taken action on a local level to prevent these structures from operating, but a spokesperson did not specify which other locations they are.

A CVS spokesperson explained they are still working to get approval by the state, then they will work with local officials to get the proper permits needed to operate.

“We’re in regular contact with town and state officials regarding the site and plan to open the structure once the required permits are in place,” CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said.

The town administrator explained the situation as a formality.

“Once we get the green light from the state, we will move forward and do what we need to do at a very rapid place,” Cadime said.

CVS says they hope to get the proper approval by state and local officials by the end of next week.

Rhode Island has five of these structures set up in Rhode Island and Thibault says they are all waiting to get the required local permits.