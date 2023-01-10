SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bed Bath and Beyond in Seekonk will soon close its doors for good.

The Highland Avenue store is expected to close in late January.

The home goods retailer first announced it would be shuttering 150 stores and cutting 20% of its workforce back in August.

The company released a list of 56 stores slated to close last fall. The Seekonk store, along with locations in Milford and Dorchester, were included on that list.

The list was updated Monday to include 70 additional stores, none of which are local.

Nearby stores in Dartmouth, Foxboro, Middletown, North Attleboro and Warwick don’t appear to be on the chopping block at this time.

This comes less than a week after the retailer warned it may need to file for bankruptcy protection.